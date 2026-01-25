Russian strike on Ukraine's Kyiv leaves 1,330 buildings still without heat, mayor says
Russia launched a vast attack on Ukraine's energy system on Saturday, rocking Kyiv with explosions overnight and leaving 1.2 million properties without power nationwide during sub-zero winter temperatures.
Russia’s main targets right now are our energy sector, critical infrastructure, and residential buildings. This week alone, the Russians have launched more than 1,700 attack drones, over 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles of various types. Every massive attack by Russia… pic.twitter.com/eHDCheyw4D