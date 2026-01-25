Menu
Homeworld

Russian strike on Ukraine's Kyiv leaves 1,330 buildings still without heat, mayor says

Russia launched a vast attack on Ukraine's energy system on Saturday, rocking Kyiv with explosions overnight and ​leaving 1.2 million properties without power nationwide during sub-zero winter temperatures.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 18:56 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 18:56 IST
