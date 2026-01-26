<p class="bodytext">Whole world, today, is facing many global problems which are connected with each other directly or indirectly and which, together, have created a very complex and grave situation. These problems are too many and too well-known to need any listing here. Till date many solutions have been tried to solve these problems but it has been noticed that every solution has, in the process or at the end, created some new problems even if it has partially solved the old ones. The reason why the solutions, adopted by man, have been unable to fulfil his dream is not only that the solutions have been piecemeal and of ad hoc and fragmentary nature but what is most important is that some essential element that should generate happiness and inner satisfaction has been missing. So, even after strenuous efforts and huge expenditure, the result achieved has not been an unmixed-happiness or a lasting respite and relief. There is, therefore, the need to know or to explore what that missing element is. An analysis of human action, in general, would suggest that our response is, invariably and always, based on our belief system. At present, our outlook, our values, our attitudes and our actions are often prompted by the belief system that is built from our knowledge of science and technology and other disciplines such as economics, politics, etc., and therefore, our response is mainly materialistic, secular, mundane or influenced by body-conscious. It is not moral and spiritual or of a quality higher than the earthly. Our motives, goals and efforts are coloured by merely worldly or material considerations and immediate concerns. They do not take into account the durable gain and a higher, nobler and ennobling experience. They violate moral and spiritual laws for immediate gain and neglect the well-being of the soul to attain a short-lived, pleasurable, sensual experience. Our present predicament thus is <br />due to this missing element which should elicit the soul-conscious or the spiritual response.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Spiritual response is a blend of benign values such as universal love, goodwill, cooperation, and concern for the well-being of the whole of mankind based on the constant and living awareness that we are souls and children of one Supreme and are divine in our nature and origin. We must thus remember that without <br />this kind of spiritual response, no problem, whether you call it political, economic, ethnic or by any other name, can be solved.</p>