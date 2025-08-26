Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russian troops inch forward in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian forces now occupy the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka, according to DeepState, a group tracking battlefield developments.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 15:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 15:14 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us