Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia's Gerasimov says Putin ordered Ukraine buffer zone expansion in 2026

Chief of ‌the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Putin ordered expansion in 2026 of the buffer zone in Ukraine’s regions of Sumy and Kharkiv near the Russian border.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 07:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 07:23 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVladimir Putin

Follow us on :

Follow Us