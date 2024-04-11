Russia’s new rocket takes off after two scrapped launch attempts

By Bloomberg News

Russia launched a new rocket on its third attempt this week, a much-needed success for its struggling space program after two last-minute cancellations.

The Angara-A5 carrying a test payload took off at noon Moscow time from the Vostochny Cosmodrome near the border with northeastern China in Russia’s Far East, the Interfax news service reported Thursday. The Orion upper stage of the heavy-launch rocket reached orbit 12 minutes later, according to Interfax.

The mission is only the fourth launch of the Angara-A5 rocket since its debut in 2014 and the first at Vostochny, which opened in 2016 as Russia’s first commercial launch facility and has infrastructure for bigger payloads.

Russian space corporation Roscosmos originally planned on launching the rocket on Tuesday but scrapped the mission about one minute before liftoff due to equipment failure.