Ruth Westheimer, the Sex Guru known as Dr Ruth, dies at 96

New York: Ruth Westheimer, a grandmotherly psychologist who as "Dr. Ruth" became America's best-known sex counselor with her frank, funny radio and TV programs, died Friday at her home in New York City. She was 96.

Her death was announced by a spokesperson, Pierre Lehu.

Westheimer was in her 50s when she first went on the air in 1980, answering listeners' mailed-in questions about sex and relationships on radio station WYNY in New York.

The show, "Sexually Speaking," was only a 15-minute segment heard after midnight on Sundays. But it was such a hit that she quickly became a national media celebrity and a one-woman business conglomerate.