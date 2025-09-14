Menu
Homeworld

Sabita Bhandari becomes Nepal’s first woman attorney general

She is also a former information commissioner at the National Information Commission.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 16:03 IST
Published 14 September 2025, 16:03 IST
World news Nepal

