<p>Kathmandu: Senior advocate Sabita Bhandari was on Sunday appointed as the attorney general of the Nepal government, becoming the first woman to hold the position.</p>.<p>President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Bhandari as the attorney general on the recommendation of interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, according to a notice issued by the President's Office.</p>.<p>Bhandari has now become the first woman attorney general of Nepal.</p>.<p>She is also a former information commissioner at the National Information Commission.</p>.<p>Earlier, President Paudel approved the resignation of Ramesh Badal from the post of attorney general. It is a normal practice for the attorney general to resign after the change of government.</p>