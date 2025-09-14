Conflicts rise, but elephant camp still eludes

<p>The plan to set up an elephant camp in the district to prevent human–elephant conflict still seems far from reality. Although, Tanoodi between Balehonnur and Kalasa was zeroed in on to set up the camp, a re-examination is underway to determine its feasibility. </p><p>At present, there are elephant camps in Bandipur in Chamarajanagar district, Sakrebailu in Shivamogga, and Dubare in Kodagu.</p><p>In Malnad region of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts, of late, there is frequent conflict between humans and elephants. Officials have to bring elephant from distant camps during elephant-capturing operations, especially in Malnad regions. </p><p>In the past seven years, 20 people have lost their lives in elephant attacks in the district.</p><p>In the last 10 years, six wild elephants have been captured, while 10 have died due to electrocution and other reasons.</p><p>For the past two to three years, herds of 20 to 50 elephants have been straying into the Malnad region, forcing people to live in constant fear. Crops worth crores of rupees are destroyed every year.</p><p><strong>Tamed elephants</strong></p><p>When human lives are lost due to elephant attacks, protests intensify. Although permission is then granted to capture elephants, bringing tamed elephants becomes a challenge for local officials, in Malnad regions. Hence, the Forest Department has proposed to establish an elephant camp within Chikkamagaluru division. A team of experts was formed for this purpose. The team identified eight potential sites, and shortlisted three. In the Balehonnur–Muthodi forest region, two places were found to be suitable for setting up the camp.<br> In September 2024, state-level officials and experts visited three sites for inspection. They concluded that the site near Tanoodi in the Halasuru forest division close to Balehonnur was suitable. The site should have perennial water, adequate food availability for elephants, and accessibility for truck movement. This site was found to meet all these requirements, and the expert team gave its approval.</p><p><strong>Funds sought</strong></p><p>Local authorities had also submitted a proposal to the government seeking funds for the establishment of the camp. However, sources said that senior officials have not approved it yet.<br> Forest Department sources revealed that since the Tanoodi area has dense forest cover, alternative sites are being considered to set up the plant. Senior officials have instructed that a different location be identified, to avoid possible legal hurdles and local opposition considering the dense forest at Tanoodi. Local authorities are now searching for an alternative land, an official said. </p>