Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sex trafficking, rape of ex-girlfriend

Los Angeles: R&B vocalist Cassandra Ventura sued Sean "Diddy" Combs in federal court on Thursday, accusing the rapper and hip-hop mogul she once dated and whose music label she signed with of subjecting her to serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape.

One of the central allegations against Combs by Ventura, who performs under the stage name Cassie, was that he forced her to engage in sex acts with a succession of male prostitutes he hired while he watched and filmed the encounters for his own pleasure.