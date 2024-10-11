Home
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial starts on May 5

Combs, detained pending trial, has pleaded not guilty.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 00:39 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 00:39 IST
