Homeworld

Search continues for helicopter missing in Indonesia with 8 on board, including Indian

The Estindo Air BK 117 D3 helicopter — carrying eight people, including a pilot, an engineer and six passengers — lost contact on Monday near Mandin Damar Waterfall in South Kalimantan province.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 09:21 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 09:21 IST
World newsIndonesiaHelicopter

