<p>Jakarta: Search and rescue operations for a helicopter that went missing while flying over Indonesia's Borneo island with eight people, including an Indian national, on board continued on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Estindo Air BK 117 D3 helicopter — carrying eight people, including a pilot, an engineer and six passengers — lost contact on Monday near Mandin Damar Waterfall, Mentewe, in South Kalimantan province, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.</p>.<p>Indian national Santha Kumar was among the passengers, the report said.</p>.<p>Others on board were identified as Captain Haryanto, Eng Hendra, Mark Werren, Yudi Febrian, Andys Rissa Pasulu, Claudine Quito, and Iboy Irfan Rosa.</p>.<p>The aerial search involves two helicopters operating in shifts to ensure safety, as simultaneous deployment in the same area could endanger the joint search and rescue team, I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency, said.</p>.<p>In addition to the aerial search, a ground team of 140 personnel from various agencies and local volunteers has been deployed.</p>.<p>The joint team is covering a 27-square-kilometre search area in coordination with air support, the report said.</p>