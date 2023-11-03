Second woman accuses Steven Tyler of sexually assaulting her in the 1970s

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles in December, Julia Misley accused Tyler of using his status and power to "groom, manipulate, exploit" and "sexually assault" her over the course of three years, starting in 1973, shortly after her 16th birthday. Misley said in her lawsuit that she had met Tyler at an Aerosmith concert in Portland, Oregon, and that the musician had persuaded her mother to let him become her legal guardian.