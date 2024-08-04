Seven EU countries call on Venezuela to publish electoral rolls quickly

Milan: Seven European Union countries, including Italy, France, Germany and Spain have jointly called on the Venezuelan authorities to promptly publish the electoral rolls to ensure full transparency around last weekend's election, the Italian prime minister's office said on Saturday.

Venezuela's electoral council has declared President Nicolas Maduro, in power since 2013, the winner of the July 28 election with 51 per cent of the vote, sparking immediate accusations of fraud by the opposition. The opposition says its own detailed tally shows opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez likely received 67 per cent of the vote.

The joint statement by the seven EU countries added to a tide of criticism from abroad over the Venezuelan government's handling of the election.