<p>An explosion ripped through a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's </a>capital city of Islamabad on Friday killing at least 12 people.</p><p>The explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of the federal capital, the <em>Dawn</em> newspaper reported.</p><p>The explosion rocked the mosque during Friday prayer, police official Zafar Iqbal said. "We have shifted several people to hospitals. I can't say how many are dead at this moment, but yes people have died," he said.</p><p>The type of explosion is not yet clear, a police spokesman said.</p>.Afghanistan explosion: At least 7 killed in blast at hotel in Kabul.<p>Police and rescue services have reached the site and started rescue operations.</p>.<p>Citing a spokesperson for Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the <em>Express Tribune</em> newspaper reported that the emergency was declared at hospital.</p>.<p>The injured are being transferred to PIMS and Polyclinic for treatment, it added. </p>