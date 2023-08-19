Sexual abuse suits against Michael Jackson's companies revived

The men, Wade Robson, 40, and James Safechuck, 45, have alleged that Jackson sexually abused them for years and that employees of the two companies — MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc. — were complicit, acting as his “co-conspirators, collaborators, facilitators and alter egos” for the abuse. The suits say that employees of the companies owed a “duty of care” to the boys and failed to take steps to prevent abuse.