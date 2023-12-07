Seychelles declares state of emergency after blast at explosives depot

The Seychelles declared a state of emergency Thursday after a blast at an explosives depot, following destructive floods from the recent heavy rains in the East African nation.

The explosion, which took place on Mahé Island off the eastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean, “has caused massive damage” to an industrial area called Providence, the president’s office said in a statement. Most of the nation’s residents live on Mahé Island.

The blast caused windows to crack more than 2 miles away at a bed-and-breakfast next to Seychelles International Airport, said Tina Adrienne, the manager of The Runway Lodge. She said the blast had happened at 2:15 a.m. local time. A three-star hotel less than a mile northwest of the explosion was closed Thursday because of damage from the explosion.