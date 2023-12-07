Seychelles declares state of emergency after blast at explosives depot

The Seychelles declared a state of emergency Thursday after a blast at an explosives depot, following destructive floods from the recent heavy rains in the East African nation.
The explosion, which took place on Mahé Island off the eastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean, “has caused massive damage” to an industrial area called Providence, the president’s office said in a statement. Most of the nation’s residents live on Mahé Island.
The blast caused windows to crack more than 2 miles away at a bed-and-breakfast next to Seychelles International Airport, said Tina Adrienne, the manager of The Runway Lodge. She said the blast had happened at 2:15 a.m. local time. A three-star hotel less than a mile northwest of the explosion was closed Thursday because of damage from the explosion.
The Civil Construction Co., where the president’s office said the blast happened, has supplied crusher and quarry products to the construction industry since 1998, according to the company’s website.
After the explosion, Seychelles authorities closed all schools and asked residents to stay home, except for emergency and essential workers.
The Seychelles, which comprises about 115 tropical islands, is home to about 100,000 people.
Authorities in the Seychelles, a popular tourist destination, said the airport and ferry services between islands remained in operation.