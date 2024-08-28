'Shaheed Minar', Raju memorial and a love for Bangla which powered anti-govt stir in Dhaka

Dhaka: The recent anti-government protests in Bangladesh have revived people's interest in some of the most celebrated memorials in Dhaka such as the 'Shaheed Minar' and the Raju sculpture erected in memory of a martyred students' union leader, which also served as major hotbeds of the student-led resistance. ‎

Located in the Dhaka University area, these sites also served as major hotbeds of the student-led resistance that began in July and eventually engulfed the entire country leading to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government and her fleeing to India on August 5.