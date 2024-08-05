Sheikh Hasina has resigned, interim government to run country: Bangladesh Army chief

The Bangladesh Army chief has confirmed in a video message that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country.
He also said the army will help form an interim government meanwhile.
The Army chief has asked citizens to seize violence, also assuring that all killings will be investigated soon.
Follow the latest developments in Bangladesh right here!
Hasina resigned and left the country, amid massive protests against her government that has killed more than 106 people since Sunday.
The private Jamuna television news channel reported that Hasina was forced to quit as prime minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.
The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday.
With Reuters, PTI inputs
Published 05 August 2024, 09:11 IST