̌Sheikh Hasina will never go back to Bangladesh, son says

By Monday, Hasina and her sister were on a plane bound for India. She’s been moved to an undisclosed location in Delhi and will stay for as long as she needs, according to Indian officials who didn’t want to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. Several nations, including India, are being considered for a more permanent move, according to the officials.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs did not respond to a Bloomberg request for comment.

“As to where she will live, no decision has been made,” said Sajeeb, without elaborating. He said he spoke with his mother after she reached Delhi and she was “in perfect health and good spirits,” but sad about the turmoil in Bangladesh and the hundreds who’ve been killed there in recent weeks.

Sajeeb said his mother had already planned to retire in a few years with the end of her fifth term. “For her to be pushed out this way, and my grandfather’s memory, the father of the nation, to be insulted and desecrated in this manner, has disappointed all of us,” he said.