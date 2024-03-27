Ship that crashed into Baltimore Bridge has a troubled history

The Dali hit a stone wall berth at the Port of Antwerp in 2016 during unmooring maneuvers, according to VesselFinder. The vessel, which was built in 2015, suffered damage to its stern and transom but remained afloat. The ship was then repaired.

The Washington Post reported that the ship was sold to Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd after that accident. Grace Ocean wasn’t immediately available for comment.