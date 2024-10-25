Shootout between warring cartels leaves 16 dead in southern Mexico

<p>Mexico City: A shootout between two battling criminal groups in Mexico's southern Pacific state of Guerrero on Thursday left 16 people dead, authorities said, as the country has been hit by a wave of recent violence.</p><p>Around 5 am on Thursday morning, warring cartels were facing off in the state's rural, mountainous region, which has become a battleground in past years as groups work to expand their territory.</p><p>Local police were caught up in the attack and two officers were killed and four injured, Mexico's defense ministry said in a statement. The wounded are now stable after receiving medical attention.</p> .<p>A nearby National Guard base also responded to the attack, and three military officers were wounded, the ministry said.</p><p>The remaining dead, 14, were presumed members of criminal groups and 11 people were arrested.</p>