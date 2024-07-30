Singapore agency warns of AI-led cyberattack

Singapore: The Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of the city-state has warned of cyberattacks by malicious actors using the evolving artificial intelligence technology.

AI is used to enhance various aspects of cyberattacks, including social engineering or reconnaissance, the agency noted.

“This is likely to increase, driven by the ever-growing stores of data, which can be used to train AI models for higher quality results,” the Channel News Asia quoted CSA as saying in a report.