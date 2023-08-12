Singapore's famed Bharatanatyam dancer Rathi Karthigesu dies at 87

Aravinth Kumarasamy, artistic director of Indian dance company Apsaras Arts, told Tamil-language newspaper Tamil Murasu, “She was a veteran artist who studied various Indian traditional arts, particularly bharatanatyam and kuchipudi dance forms. She performed not only in Singapore, but also in many countries around the world.” In 2007, Dr Lee Boon Yang, the then Minister for Information, Communications and the Arts, highlighted Karthigesu’s philanthropic efforts during a Patron of Heritage Awards ceremony.