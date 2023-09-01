Singapore's Indian-origin ex-minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins presidential election

'I’m humbled by this vote - it is not just a vote for me, it is a vote for Singapore’s future, a future of optimism and solidarity. That’s what it really is. My campaign was one of optimism and solidarity, and I believe that’s what Singaporeans want,” he said.

“I will honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me and respect all Singaporeans including those who did not vote for me,' Tharman was quoted as saying by Channel News Asia.