Six French airports evacuated after 'threats of attack': Report

The evacuations took place at the Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais airports near Paris.

The incident comes after other bomb threats in France since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. On Friday, a teacher was stabbed in Arras, the northern city, by a man who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State.

AFP reported a spokesperson for France's DGAC authority confirm evacuations over bomb warnings at Lille, Lyon, Toulouse and Beauvais airports, but did not add further details.

The agency also reported the DGAC online dashboard showing delays at Lille, Lyon, and Toulouse.

Nice airport on X (formerly Twitter) said "Following an abandoned baggage item in terminal 1, a security perimeter was set up to allow the usual checks to be carried out", adding "The situation has now returned to normal."