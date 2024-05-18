Six, including four Indians, indicted for staging robberies to apply for immigration status

According to an indictment unsealed in federal court in Chicago, the four individuals Bhikhabhai Patel, Nilesh Patel, Ravinaben Patel and Rajni Kumar Patel, arranged with Parth Nayi and Kewong Young to be “victims” of the staged robberies so that they could submit applications for U nonimmigrant status (“U-visa”).