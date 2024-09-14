Slain Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei buried with full military honours

Kampala: Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who died after allegedly being doused in petrol and set alight by her former partner, was due to be buried on Saturday with full military honours.

Cheptegei returned to her home in the highlands of western Kenya, an area popular with international runners for its high altitude training facilities, after coming 44th in the marathon at the Paris Olympics on August 11.

It would be her final race.

Three weeks later her former boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, allegedly attacked Cheptegei as she returned from church with her two daughters and younger sister in the village of Kinyoro, Kenya police and her family said.

Her father Joseph Cheptegei told Reuters that his daughter had approached police at least three times to file complaints against Marangach, most recently on Aug 30, two days before the alleged attack by her former partner.

She suffered burns to 80 per cent of her body and succumbed to her injuries four days later.

"I don't think I am going to make it," she told her father while being treated in hospital, he said.

"If I die, just bury me at home in Uganda."