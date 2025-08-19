<p>The internet and social media platforms are increasingly shaping people's lifestyles, leisure time and even their choice of words. </p><p>Tik Tok and Social media trends have forced Cambridge Dictionary to include terms like "skibidi", "delulu", "tradwife", "snackable", "mouse jiggler", "lewk" as it has added almost 6,000 new words to its latest edition.</p><p>“It’s not every day you get to see words like skibidi and delulu make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary,” said Colin McIntosh, the dictionary’s lexical programme manager.</p><p>McIntosh also mentioned that it is fascinating to observe how internet culture is transforming English language. </p><p>"Skibidi" defined by Cambridge Dictionary is "a word that can have different meanings such as ‘cool’ or ‘bad,’ or can be used with no real meaning as a joke”. </p><p>This is inspired from a viral animated YouTube series called "Skibidi Toilet" that ran brain rotting contents. In October last year, Kim Kardashian's daughter gifted her a necklace engraved with "Skibidi Toilet" phrase in it, as she is fond of that series.</p><p>Frequently used modern-day term 'Delulu' is defined as "a play on the word <em>delusional</em>, means ‘believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to".</p>.Words of our world: A whole new meaning.<p>RAAC ,an abbreviation for Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete meaning ‘a type of reinforced concrete that has empty spaces inside and is often used to make flat roofs and on floors and walls’. This has entered the dictionary following the growing safety concerns in UK public buildings.</p><p>The pre-existing phrases and words today has new set of meanings attached to it. The word "snackable" originally referred as addictive food also described as online content that you can read or write in small bursts, is added in the dictionary.</p><p>Some research suggests that social media slang is creating a divide in language use between younger and older generations. </p><p>However, McIntosh and team hold the view that these new terms have "staying period" and that Cambridge Dictionary could guide people to navigate through these words which are popular with genZ. </p>