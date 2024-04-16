South Korea summons Japanese diplomat over disputed islands

Seoul/Tokyo: South Korea's foreign ministry summoned a Japanese diplomat on Tuesday to protest against a claim in Japan's annual diplomatic policy Bluebook on a group of islands at the centre of a longstanding territorial dispute, a ministry spokesman said.

Ties between the two countries have improved in recent years, but the neighbours are at odds over the sovereignty of the islands - called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan - that lie about halfway between them.

South Korea's foreign ministry earlier said it "strongly protests" against the Japanese claim on the islands that were historically and geographically its sovereign territory.