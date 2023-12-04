South Korea tests solid-fuel rocket amid space race with North Korea

South Korea on Monday successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-fuel space rocket over the sea near Jeju Island, the defence ministry said, amid a growing space race with neighbouring North Korea.

It was the third test of its kind following two others in December and March last year.

The launch involved technology developed at the state-run Agency for Defense Development and a space rocket and a satellite produced by South Korea's Hanwha Systems , the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry hailed the launch as achieving a milestone at a time when Pyongyang recently launched a military spy satellite, which the United States and its allies have condemned for using missile technology contravening UN security resolution.