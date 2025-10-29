<p>Gyeongju: South Korea welcomed US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday with a replica gold crown and awarded him with the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa", the country's highest decoration, the presidential office said.</p><p>Trump landed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-korea">South Korea</a> on the final leg of a trip through Asia that also saw stops in Malaysia and Japan, with high-profile trade talks expected with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping.</p><p>US and South Korean warplanes escorted Air Force One on approach, and on the tarmac a South Korean military band greeted Trump with a rendition of "YMCA" and guns fired a salute.</p><p>Lee is hoping to win concessions from Trump in drawn-out negotiations aimed at lowering US tariffs on South Korea, and has wooed the US president by praising his outreach to North Korea.</p>.Trump says he did not come to South Korea to see Canada.<p>Lee's office said that in recognition of Trump's role as a "peacemaker" on the Korean peninsula, he was awarded the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa", which is named after South Korea's national flower, a pink hibiscus also known as the Rose of Sharon in English.</p><p>"I'd like to wear it right now," Trump said when presented with the glittering award. A South Korean official said he was the first US president to receive the honour.</p><p>During his first term, Trump held a series of summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the talks broke down as Pyongyang surged ahead with developing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.</p><p>On Wednesday, Trump repeated his invitation to meet Kim again, but so far North Korea has not commented on his latest overtures.</p><p>Lee wore a custom made gold-coloured tie, which his office said "reflects President Trump's taste for gold, captures the golden future of the South Korea-US alliance and the status of South Korea."</p><p>Lee and Trump met at a museum in the city of Gyeongju, a quiet tourist town filled with historic tombs and palaces from its time as the capital of the ancient Silla kingdom, which ruled about a third of the Korean peninsula until the 9th century.</p>.Modi is the nicest-looking guy, says Trump as he hints at India-US trade deal, repeats claims of stopping Indo-Pak war .<p>Trump was gifted a replica of the golden Cheonmachong crown. The delicate original, which was found in a tomb in Gyeongju, features towering gold prongs and dangling leaf shapes.</p><p>"This symbolizes the history of Silla, which maintained a long-term era of peace on the Korean Peninsula, and a new era of peaceful coexistence and common growth on the Korean Peninsula that the United States and South Korea will work together for."</p><p>The leaders had a working lunch that included Thousand Island salad dressing, in what Lee's office said was a nod to Trump's "success story in his hometown of New York." The meal also included local specialties "according to President Trump's preferences."</p><p>On the menu were "mini beef patties with ketchup", a "Korean Platter of Sincerity" featuring US beef and local rice and soybean paste, and grilled fish with a glaze of ketchup and gochujang, a red chilli paste.</p><p>The lunch was capped by a "Peacemaker's Dessert" consisting of a brownie adorned with gold.</p><p>The day will wrap up with a dinner with the leaders of Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Thailand, and Singapore. The leaders will be served Trump Chardonnay and Trump Cabernet Sauvignon, from a winery run by Trump's son, Eric Trump, according to Lee's office.</p><p>Three diplomatic sources said some of those leaders changed their schedules to accommodate Trump, who arrived and will leave before the scheduled Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leader's summit on Friday and Saturday.</p><p>Gyeongju is not typically the scene for such international events, and foreign diplomats complained of difficulties booking rooms, finding suitable venues for meetings, and having to move staff from Seoul.</p><p>On Wednesday, South Korea's Foreign Ministry disputed reports of room shortages, saying only about half the available accommodation in the area was booked.</p>