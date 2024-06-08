South Korea's young shamans revive ancient tradition with social media

Economic anxiety

Lee says she has felt physical pain and experienced psychosis since she was a teenager - symptoms that some believe are signs of a deity possessing a budding shaman. She decided to embrace her calling in 2018 and soon started a YouTube channel that now has over 300,000 subscribers. She posts videos on topics such as the items she carries in her bag and the country's fate for in 2024. (She's not optimistic.) "The current state of South Korean society is a factor that can't be ignored," she said, adding that many of her millennial and Gen Z clients come to her with concerns about affordable housing and the cost of raising children. In Seoul, where Lee is based, the price of a home was more than 15 times the median salary in 2022, up from 8.8 in in 2017, according to a government report. The country has also suffered from high inflation and interest rates.