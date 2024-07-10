Sri Lanka blocks India's bid to explore cobalt from an undersea mountain in Indian Ocean

New Delhi: A fresh maritime dispute between New Delhi and Colombo seems to be brewing with Sri Lanka objecting to India’s plea to the International Seabed Authority (ISA) based at Kingston in Jamaica for rights to explore cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts in Afanasy Nikitin Seamount in the Indian Ocean.

Colombo has argued that the area where India wants to explore cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts is entirely within the extended continental shelf claim of Sri Lanka.

The island nation’s government has urged the ISA to refrain from accepting New Delhi’s plea for exploration rights in Afanasy Nikitin Seamount till the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (UN-CLCS) decides on its continental shelf claim. The ISA is “following applicable procedures in this regard and the matter is ongoing”, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government said.

Sri Lanka’s continental shelf claim also contradicts that of India’s and that is why remains pending with the UN-CLCS since 2009. The two neighbouring nations have been negotiating to end the impasse bilaterally. They, however, could not make any headway in the past one-and-a-half decades.