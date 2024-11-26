Sri Lanka President to visit China after proposed official trip to India: Official

<p>Colombo: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lankan</a> President Anura Kumara Dissanayake plans to visit China following his proposed official trip to India, Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayathissa said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Jayathissa said an official invitation has been handed to Dissanayake by the Chinese Ambassador in Colombo.</p>.<p>Dissanayake’s first overseas visit will take place in the third week of December to India, a Cabinet spokesman said, adding that no dates have been fixed.</p>.<p>On November 18, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said that Dissanayake will visit India at the invitation of the Indian government in mid-December.</p>.Bangladesh court sends Hindu religious community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das to jail.<p>External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who became the first foreign dignitary to call on Dissanayake when he was elected President in September had extended the invitation.</p>.<p>Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka in October since the National People’s Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23.</p>.<p>On Monday, a top Chinese delegation led by Sun Haiyan, the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee, met Dissanayake in Colombo.</p>.<p>The Chinese delegation reaffirmed China’s willingness to assist Sri Lanka and Dissanayake expressed his gratitude to China for steadfastly assisting Sri Lanka. </p>