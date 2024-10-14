Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Sri Lanka to apply for BRICS membership, says foreign minister

Herath said that he and the President will not be able to attend the Outreach BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia from Oct 23-24 due to the upcoming elections.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 15:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 15:48 IST
World newsSri LankaBRICS

Follow us on :

Follow Us