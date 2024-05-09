Sri Lanka to hold presidential election between September 17 and October 16

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to contest the presidential election under a new symbol, his top aide said last month.

In May 2022, Wickremesinghe replaced Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister following anti-government protests over the unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation. Two months later, he replaced Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the President to serve the balance term until the end of 2024.

Wickremesinghe, 75, will represent several parties as a national candidate, Senior Presidential Advisor and UNP senior leader Ashu Marasinghe said last month.

The veteran politician has led the United National Party (UNP) since 1994. He has served as prime minister on five occasions, leading six governments.

President Wickremesinghe may have a face-up with his cabinet colleague Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, who is currently serving as the Minister of Justice.

Former president Maithripala Sirisena, the chairman of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), recently said that Rajapakshe, 65, would be his party's candidate in the presidential election.