Sri Lanka's BRICS membership application not rejected: Foreign Ministry

<p>Colombo: Sri Lanka's bid to join BRICS has not ended and its application to join the grouping is still pending, the Foreign Ministry here said on Sunday.</p>.<p>It said that Sri Lanka had applied for membership and the foreign minister Vijitha Herath had written to his counterparts expressing Sri Lanka's interest to join BRICS.</p>.<p>"Pending requests for membership from many countries, including Sri Lanka, will be considered by BRICS member countries in due course," the statement added.</p>.<p>The statement came after local media reports said Sri Lanka's application to become a member in the BRICS has been rejected.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the statement also said Sri Lanka's intention to join the New Development Bank (NDB) was welcomed by the president of the NDB.</p>.<p>The New Development Bank is a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS states.</p>.<p>BRICS founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China welcomed South Africa in 2011 and has now expanded further with the addition of four new members. </p>