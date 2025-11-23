Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Stronger quake may hit Bangladesh, experts warn as 10 killed in 5.7 tremor

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday morning, causing at least 10 deaths and significant damage to buildings, mostly in central parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 07:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 07:18 IST
World newsEarthquakeBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us