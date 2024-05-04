Students erect pro-Palestinian camp at Ireland's Trinity College

Dublin: Students at Trinity College Dublin protesting Israel's war in Gaza have built an encampment that forced the university to restrict campus access on Saturday and close the Book of Kells exhibition, one of Ireland's top tourist attractions.

The camp was set up late on Friday after Trinity College's students' union said it had been fined 2,14,000 euros ($230,000) by the university for financial losses incurred due to protests in recent months not exclusively regarding the war in Gaza.

Students' union President Laszlo Molnarfia posted a photograph of benches piled up in front of the entrance to the building where the Book of Kells is housed on the X social media platform on Friday. The illuminated manuscript book was created by Celtic monks in about 800 AD.

"The Book of Kells is now closed indefinitely," he said in the post.