Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Suicide blast kills 8 people in northwest Pakistan

The blast occurred at the Aslam Check Post in Mir Ali tehsil of the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, according to sources.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 12:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 12:06 IST
World newsPakistansuicide bomber

Follow us on :

Follow Us