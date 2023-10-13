Home
world

Suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque kills 7 in north Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration has faced an insurgency by Islamic State militants, who have claimed a series of deadly attacks of late. However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 13:24 IST

Kabul: A suicide bombing ripped through a Shi'ite mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least seven worshippers, a government official said.

"A blast has taken place at a Shi'ite mosque," the official, Mawlawi Hashimi, told Reuters in Baghlan province where the incident took place.

Seven people were killed during prayer and another 15 suffered injuries, he said.

Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration has faced an insurgency by Islamic State militants, who have claimed a series of deadly attacks on civilians, foreigners and Taliban security forces in recent months.

However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack.

(Published 13 October 2023, 13:24 IST)
World newsAfghanistan

