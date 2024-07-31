Sunita Williams stuck in space? All you need to know about her condition

One of the most renowned astronauts Sunita Williams along with her colleague Butch Wilmore have had to prolong their stay in the outer space. The stay abroad the International Space Station or the ISS was supposed to be a 10-day mission. However, technical snags in their transport has hindered their plans.

The duo, who launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5 were already supposed to be back home. But, the Starliner-- which transports astronauts back and forth---is presenting multiple problems including five helium leaks, a malfunctioning propellant valve, and failures in five of its 28 thrusters.

These complications have left both Williams and Wilmore stranded in a harsh atmosphere.