Sunita Williams stuck in space? All you need to know about her condition

One of the most renowned astronauts Sunita Williams along with her colleague Butch Wilmore have had to prolong their stay in the outer space. The stay abroad the International Space Station or the ISS was supposed to be a 10-day mission. However, technical snags in their transport has hindered their plans.
The duo, who launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5 were already supposed to be back home. But, the Starliner-- which transports astronauts back and forth---is presenting multiple problems including five helium leaks, a malfunctioning propellant valve, and failures in five of its 28 thrusters.
These complications have left both Williams and Wilmore stranded in a harsh atmosphere.
Boeing’s Starliner team and NASA engineers are working to address these issues and get the duo back home. According to CNBC TV18, updates from Boeing Space suggest that progress is being made, with ground testing and data reviews focusing on the spacecraft’s Reaction Control System thrusters.
They have set a potential date for landing sometime in August, but there has been no confirmation yet.
This mission is of the utmost importance for Boeing as it is last test before Boeing will receive NASA certification after which, it can proceed with routine astronaut flights.
At the moment, various tests are being conducted at New Mexico's White Sands Missile Range and investigations are underway at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center to help resolve the issue.
Amidst this uncertainty, William and Wilmore have maintained a positive and strong outlook, fully believing the problem will be resolved. “I have a real good feeling in my heart that this spacecraft will bring us home, no problem,” Williams remarked.
Wilmore agreed with her and vowed their commitment to the mission. That mantra you’ve heard, failure is not an option,” he said. “And that’s why we’re staying, because we’re going to test it. That’s what we do.”
