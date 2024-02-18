Supporters of Imran Khan's party clash with police over Pak election rigging allegations

Lahore/Karachi: Supporters of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party have clashed with police in various cities across the country as they staged protests against alleged rigging in the general elections held on February 8.

In Lahore, supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gathered outside the Lahore Press Club and the party’s Jail Road office on Saturday to register their protest, the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

The protesters chanted slogans, demanding the restoration of their “stolen mandate”. They called for rectified results based on the vote count as per Form 45, prepared at polling stations under the watch of political parties’ polling agents.

PTI-backed candidate for NA-128, Salman Akram Raja, was arrested and taken to Racecourse Police Station. He was later released, the report said.

Video clips circulating on social media showed policemen dragging the lawyer as he participated in the protest outside PTI’s office on Jail Road.