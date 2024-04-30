Surrounded by fighters, haunted by famine, Sudan city fears worst

The city is the last obstacle to total RSF domination of the region. Its fighters swept across Darfur last fall and now hold four of the region’s five major cities.

Control of El Fasher would give the group a block of territory that, combined with neighboring areas, covers about a third of Sudan and would likely precipitate a shift in the course of the war. One feared scenario is that Sudan splits into rival fiefs as Libya did after the death of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

At least 43 people have been killed in El Fasher in recent weeks, including women and children, according to the United Nations, in skirmishes and bombings on the edge of the city that residents fear is just a taste of the violence to come.

“Everyone is expecting an attack at any moment,” Dawalbait Mohamed, an El Fasher resident who fled the city last year, and said he was in constant touch with his parents and siblings left behind. “It seems inevitable.”

In the early 2000s, when ethnic slaughter in Darfur was the focus of global attention, the worst atrocities were committed by the Janjaweed — a fearsome group of ethnic Arab fighters that later evolved into the Rapid Support Forces.

Before Sudan plunged into war, RSF leaders had tried to shed their reputations for ruthlessness — although it returned in the past year, amid reports of massacres and looting.

Still, an assault on El Fasher would be risky for the Rapid Support Forces, and potentially costly, experts say. That gives hope to many Western and Arab officials, including some from the United States, that international pressure can still persuade both sides to back down and avert a calamity.

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency session Monday to discuss the crisis behind closed doors.

After the session, Thomas-Greenfield said the United States was appealing to all countries — including the United Arab Emirates — to stop support for Sudan’s warring parties, warning that a “crisis of epic proportions is brewing.”

“As I’ve said before, history is repeating itself in Darfur in the worst possible way,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

Sudan and some UN officials say the UAE has supplied the group with money and weapons; The New York Times reported last year on an Emirati weapons smuggling operation to the RSF via eastern Chad.

The UAE has denied any support to the Rapid Support Forces, mostly recently in a letter to the Security Council.

Sudan’s war, which passed the one-year mark on April 15, is escalating and expanding with dizzying speed.

A conflict that began as a power struggle between rival generals — the army chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and the RSF leader, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo — has devolved into a sprawling conflict that has drawn in ethnic, religious and rebel groups, on both sides, as well as an array of foreign sponsors.

On Monday, the Russian deputy foreign minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, was in Port Sudan for meetings with Sudanese military and civilian leaders. Russia’s Wagner group supplied missiles to the RSF in the early weeks of the war. The Kremlin has long coveted access to the Red Sea in Sudan.

Elsewhere in Darfur, RSF advances have been accompanied by widespread ethnic violence. UN investigators estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 civilians were killed during an assault on the city of El Geneina, in west Darfur, in October. Most of the victims were from ethnic African groups long targeted by the Arab-dominated Rapid Support Forces. The total number of dead in the yearlong civil war is unknown.