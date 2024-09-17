Suspected Trump gunman’s online presence becomes FBI focus

Law enforcement officials laid out a fuller picture of the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump and said they were poring through the suspect’s substantial online presence.

Ryan Routh, 58, was charged on Monday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Florida.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Jeffrey Veltri, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Miami field office, said several requests had been sent to companies regarding Routh’s phone and social media accounts.