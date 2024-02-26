Sweden joins NATO as Hungary approves bid

Stockholm/Budapest: Hungary's parliament approved Sweden's NATO accession on Monday, clearing the last hurdle before the historic step by the Nordic country whose neutrality lasted through two world wars and the simmering conflict of the Cold War.

Hungary's vote ended months of delays to complete Sweden's security policy shift and followed a visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday during which the two countries signed an arms deal.

Sweden's NATO membership was supported by 188 lawmakers in Hungarian parliament, with 6 against and no abstentions.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has faced pressure from NATO allies to fall in line and seal Sweden's accession to the alliance.

"Finally it is done, Sweden is the 32nd member of the alliance, and this way NATO has become stronger," Agnes Vadai, a lawmaker of the opposition party Democratic Coalition (DK) told parliament.

Stockholm abandoned its non-alignment policy for greater safety within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.