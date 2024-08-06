Swift downfall of iron-fisted Sheikh Hasina marks new era in Bangladesh

By Kai Schultz, Dan Strumpf and Arun Devnath

The end was abrupt and unforgiving for one of Asia’s longest-serving leaders.

After enduring weeks of protests demanding her resignation, Sheikh Hasina saw her 15-year rule as Bangladesh’s prime minister unravel over the course of a bloody weekend that left scores of people dead. It culminated Monday with a mob ransacking her residence and the military forcing her to flee the country.

Her sudden departure marked the end of a run that saw Hasina, 76, turn Bangladesh into both an economic success story and a case study in the pitfalls of authoritarian rule. Even as surging exports of garments and other goods lifted millions out of poverty, her increasing suppression of political opponents sowed the seeds of her downfall.

Yet what comes next is unclear. Bangladesh’s army, no stranger to coups, is now looking to set up an interim government that may exclude Hasina’s Awami League, which won about 80 per cent of parliamentary seats in a boycotted vote in January. While President Mohammed Shahabuddin vowed to hold elections “as soon as possible,” it’s unclear if her allies will be able to participate or return to power.

The best-case scenario is that the military follows a template from a coup in 2007, when the generals oversaw an interim government and peacefully relinquished power about two years later after an election won by Hasina’s party. Yet that outcome remains uncertain.