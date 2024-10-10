Home
Tail-end of Hurricane Kirk leaves at least one dead in France

Gusts off the port city of Sete, in southern France, overturned three boats, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 08:05 IST

Comments
Published 10 October 2024, 08:05 IST
