Tail-end of Hurricane Kirk leaves at least one dead in France

<p>The remnants of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hurricane">Hurricane</a> Kirk which hit western Europe on Wednesday (October 9) left at least one dead in Southern France and over 67,000 people without electricity, local authorities said.</p><p>Gusts off the port city of Sete, in southern France, overturned three boats, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, the Herault prefecture said in a statement.</p>.'Catastrophic' Hurricane Milton heads to Florida Gulf Coast.<p>Over 67,000 people, mostly in the south of France, were without power, network supplier Enedis told BFM TV.</p>