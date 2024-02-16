Taiwan agrees to bring in Indian migrant workers to ease job crunch

The ministry said demand for workers in Taiwan for manufacturing, construction, agriculture and other industries has continued to expand which Taiwan is unable to fulfil itself, so demand for migrant workers has increased year by year.

"The quality of Indian labour is stable, they are hard working and well considered," the ministry said.

A small-scale pilot scheme will start first, and if that goes well more Indian workers will be allowed in, it added, without saying how many workers may eventually come only that the numbers would be decided by Taiwan.

Taiwan has previously denied reports that up to 100,000 Indian workers may be allowed in.

India, like most countries, has no formal ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but there is a close business relationship with India wanting to encourage more Taiwanese tech companies to invest and manufacture in the country.

India also has a difficult relationship with China, especially over the disputed shared border.