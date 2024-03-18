Taliban says it hit back at Pakistan military after air strikes in Afghanistan kill eight

Kabul: Afghanistan's Taliban said on Monday that Pakistan carried out two air strikes on its territory, killing five women and three children, and its security forces launched heavy weapons at the Pakistani military in retaliation.

The strikes came as the neighbouring countries trade blame over who is responsible for a recent spate of militant attacks in Pakistan. Pakistan says the attacks were launched from Afghan soil, and Afghanistan's ruling Taliban deny this.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not allow anyone to compromise security by using Afghan territory," Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban administration, said in a statement.

The strikes killed five women and three children in the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika, he added.

In another statement, the Taliban Defence Ministry said that it had targeted Pakistani troops at the border in response to the air strikes.